POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Chamber of Commerce is set to host its annual Point Autumn Soup Cook-Off on Thursday, Nov. 14, as both restaurant and business owners compete to take home the crown.

The event, which aims to support local businesses, will be held at the Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant, 513 St. Louis Ave., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with winners announced at 7 p.m. The entry cost is $10 for unlimited soup for spectators.

This year, the chamber will also collect gift cards from local businesses to be donated to Panthers Let’s Eat, a local food pantry.

On top of being an evening of delicious soup, the event also offered the opportunity to promote membership and networking within the Point Pleasant business community.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.