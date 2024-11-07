SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — An uncontested race for two three-year seats on the Spring Lake Heights Council, featuring incumbents Leonard Capristo and Sara King, ended in reelection for both.

Capristo, current Recreation Committee Chair on the Spring Lake Heights Council, ran as a Republican and secured his third consecutive term with 2,153 votes. In his candidate profile run in last week’s edition, Capristo shared he is currently working as an American Airlines pilot, after receiving education from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Aviation & Aeronautics. His newly earned third term will start in January.

Current Legislation and Grants Committee Chair on the council Sara King, Republican, also earned another term with 2,124 votes. This will be her second consecutive term.

