LAKE COMO — Incumbents Heather Albala-Doyle and Christopher D’Antuono, both Democrats, have won uncontested races for new three-year terms on the Lake Como Borough Council.

Albala-Doyle received 577 votes and D’Antuono received 579 votes in unofficial tallies on Election Day, with 31 votes cast for write-ins.

Albala-Doyle was originally sworn in in March 2021 to fill a vacant council seat and later won that year’s general election for her first full-year term. Her win in Tuesday’s election will mark her second full term on borough council.

With a bachelor’s degree in speech and hearing sciences and communications and a master’s degree in speech-language pathology, she is currently employed as a speech language pathologist and a clinical coordinator in the Early Intervention Department at Children’s Specialized Hospital. As a councilwoman, she is currently the council liaison to the recreation department.

“I just want to thank the people of the Borough of Lake Como for coming out and allowing me the opportunity to continue to serve our community for the next three years,” she told The Coast Star Tuesday night. “It is my honor and pleasure to serve our Lake Como community and I look forward to our future.”

D’Antuono previously served two full three-year terms on borough council, having won his first full term in 2018 after previously winning in the 2017 general election to fill an unexpired term. His win in Tuesday’s election marks his third full term on the borough council.

He has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting, as well as a master’s in Business Administration, and is currently employed as the Director of Financial Planning & Analysis at New Jersey Resources. As councilman, he is currently the council liaison to the Department of Public Works and water/sewer.

“I would like to thank the residents of Lake Como for supporting me again. I look forward to working hard for them for another three years,” he told The Coast Star Tuesday night. “Lake Como is a very special place and I believe the best days are still ahead of us.”

