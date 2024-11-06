Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s Thomas Bauer, M.D., chair of Surgery and chief of Thoracic Surgery, and thoracic surgeons Rachel NeMoyer, M.D., Stuart Campbell, M.D., and Ziad Hanahn, M.D., provided hundreds of students with a unique, hands-on robotic surgery educational experience in October. Monmouth Regional High School STEAM Academy, Ocean Township High School, Donovan Catholic High School, Monmouth University as well as Jersey Shore and Ocean University medical centers’ graduate and undergraduate medical education program students had a chance to drive the state-of-the-art da Vinci surgical robot and advanced Ion Bronchoscopy system. This technology is used by these thoracic surgeons to precisely diagnose and treat lung cancers. The educational sessions were held in medical technology company Intuitive’s Thoracic Oncology Mobile Experience trailer (TOME) at Ocean Place Resort & Spa, Long Branch, NJ.

“As a leading provider of advanced medical technologies, like robotic-assisted surgery, in our Monmouth and Ocean county medical centers, this was a great opportunity to spark an interest in medicine in our local high schoolers, as well as provide the next generation of medical practitioners a chance to learn at the controls of these leading-edge interventional tools,” said Dr. Bauer. “This was a great experience and a lot of fun, as I think many learned that these technologies are not that different from video game controllers. I believe we were able to inspire many of our attendees to pursue, or expand, their careers in science and medicine.”

Da Vinci robotic surgery is provided at medical centers throughout Hackensack Meridian Health, and the Ion system at Hackensack University Medical Center, JFK University Medical Center and Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

For information, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth. org/en/services/surgical- services/robotic-surgery or www.hackensackmeridianhealth. org/en/news/2024/04/26/ hmjsiumc-now-providing- patients-advanced-lung- disease-diagnostic-technology.

Dr. Bauer discusses the Ion system with students from Monmouth Regional High School STEAM Academy.

Thomas Bauer, M.D., Rachel NeMoyer, M.D., and Stuart Campbell, M.D., with the Donovan Catholic High School students.