Voters in Monmouth County are voting in federal, state, county, municipal and school elections this year.
View results from the Monmouth County Clerk here: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/NJ/Monmouth/122857/web.345435/#/summary
Voters in Monmouth County are voting in federal, state, county, municipal and school elections this year.
View results from the Monmouth County Clerk here: https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/NJ/Monmouth/122857/web.345435/#/summary
© 2024 Star News Group. All rights reserved.