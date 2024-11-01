POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant will be hosting its annual Bunco Night Fundraiser on Thursday, Dec. 5, raising money for various charities supported by the club.

“It’s one of our most successful fundraisers that we hold,” said Nancy Ricca, chair of the event for the Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant. “Everybody has a great time.”

She said that funds from this event go to helping the club’s chosen charities and charity projects, like Operation Cuddly Comfort.

“We have different charities that we support; one that’s particularly close to our heart is Operation Cuddly Comfort,” she said. Operation Cuddly Comfort is a club donation drive wherein the ladies pack up baby dolls to distribute to patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

“Shorrock Gardens, which is one of the very first memory care facilities that we gave dolls to, is actually going to sponsor the Bunco Night dinner for us,” Ricca said. “We’re very happy to partner with them.”

In explaining the rules of Bunco, Ricca puts it plainly to the players, saying, “If you can roll dice, you can play the game.”

“You split up into teams and go six rounds,” she said. Each round is numbered one through six — in round one, the target number is 1, and therefore the goal is to roll all ones on the three dice. “You’re playing in teams — the game starts and you just keep rolling until the first table scores 21 — or, gets a ‘Bunco,’” with Bunco being three-of-a-kind and worth 21 points.

