WALL – The Wall football team was sparked by the play of its special teams and a couple of big pass plays to cruise past Haddon Heights 34-0 in the first round of the Central Jersey Group 2 Tournament on Friday.

The Crimson Knights will host Haddonfield, 7 p.m. next Friday in the second round.

The Wall had a punt blocked for a touchdown by Wyatt Capro, a fumble recovered off a Heath Reinhardt squib kick on a kickoff and another fumble on a 65-yard punt by Reinhardt to help set up Crimson Knight touchdowns in the win.

Wall scored on a 1-yard run by Dylan Cohen which was set up by a 38-yard pass from Franny Scaramellno to Reinhardt for the first Crimson Knight touchdown of the game.

Reinhardt would catch a 36-yard pass for the second Wall touchdown of the game before Capro scored off the blocked punt in the third quarter for the Crimson Knights.