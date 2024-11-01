BAY HEAD — The center of town was the place to be on Oct. 27, with the borough’s first Mayor’s Chili Cook-Off.

Eight chilies, made by various members of the town administration, police and fire departments, competed as residents came out in droves to judge for themselves.

While this was a free event, residents were asked to bring $5 or a nonperishable food item to be donated to St. Gregory’s Pantry, a local food bank.

Dozens upon dozens of residents crowded by the clock tower in the center of town as all these agencies competed for the glory of cooking up the best chili.

Contestants included Mayor Bill Curtis and Russ Mickle, representing the mayor; Lt. Zach Keller of the Bay Head Police, Darren Erbe of code enforcement, Fire Chief Dan Gaestel, Rob Stadnick, also of the fire company; Diane Cornell, representing the council; and Meryl Clement of the planning board.

Ultimately, there could only be one first-place winner. Taking the grand prize was Lt. Keller of the Bay Head Police. He was followed by Erbe in second and Stadnick in third.

Clement, who is also the co-chair of the Bay Head Life Mayors Wellness Campaign, which sponsored this event, told The Ocean Star, “I am wowed by the crowd. A lot of chili aficionados here today.”

“The mayor has been wanting to have a chili cook-off for years now,” said Clement. “It originally got stalled by COVID, but we finally got it together this year.”

