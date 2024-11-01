POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Board of Education has denied the three bids received for the Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School elevator project.

At the meeting on Oct. 28, an elevator update was provided. The district received three bids for the elevator, which were placed on the agenda.

These bids were from West End KB LLC, based in Oceanport, for $937,000, Wallace Brothers Inc., based in Brick, for $876,940 and Cypreco Industries Inc., based in Neptune, for $982,963.

Superintendent Adam Angelozzi said all bids were rejected because funds would have to be reallocated to cover the cost of an external elevator addition. This is the third time the district has gone out to bid on this project.

The elevator project, which was part of the 2023-2024 budget, has faced numerous contracting and budgetary dilemmas since it was originally planned for in the previous year’s budget development process.

In the fall of 2023, the Point Pleasant district applied for a Regular Operating District (ROD) grant, which could have potentially covered 40% of the project costs.

Although the district did not receive any grant funding for this project, the district began working with architects and engineers to obtain preliminary design contract documents for an elevator addition to the school and to start the public bidding process.

In January 2024, the district received only one bid that was nearly $250,000 over budget. In collaboration with architects and engineers, the district then developed a plan for an internal elevator, which was believed to represent a significant cost-saving design while still ensuring ADA compliance.

The school district went out to bid for a second time in May 2024. In the second go-round, no contractors bid on the project, citing concerns about current workloads, according to the superintendent.

In the wake of this, the district has begun to investigate alternate options to get Nellie Bennett Elementary School into ADA compliance.

The board considered installing a wheelchair lift to comply with ADA regulations, as other school districts in surrounding areas have done this with success.

Upon reviewing that solution, the district explored adding a wheelchair lift to Nellie Bennett at substantial cost savings to the taxpayers while not compromising the commitment to the community to obtain ADA compliance.

The project will cost approximately $100,000 and can be installed more expeditiously than a full external elevator addition. Furthermore, the wheelchair lift and installation hardware are readily available.

