POINT PLEASANT — The Artist Collective Troupe will present their fall musical, “Little Women,” on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Join the March sisters as Louisa May Alcott’s Civil War classic comes to life onstage at 708 Route 88.

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, “Little Women” follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested – her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself.

Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. “Little Women” embodies the complete theatrical experience, guaranteeing a night filled with laughter, tears and a lifting of the spirit.

The production team consists of Eric Pertgen (director/choreographer), Chelsea Carlson (music director) and Chris Morano (stage manager).

Performances take place Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 23 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online for $16 and $18 and at the door. Tickets can be found at artistcollectivetroupe.org/events.

In keeping with ACT’s mission to give back to the community, proceeds from “Little Women” will benefit Panthers, Let’s Eat, which is a local organization that provides children and their siblings on the free/reduced lunch program with healthy meals when school is not in session.

Their goal is to replace all the meals that a child would normally receive during the school year. They provide assistance for all four schools in Point Pleasant Borough.

