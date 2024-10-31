Early voting is now open for the 2024 General Election through Sunday, Nov. 3, at 10 specially designated in-person locations in Ocean County, including the Brick Library at 301 Chambers Bridge Road.

Other polling locations include: Berkeley Library in Bayville, Jackson Library, Lacey Community Center, Lakewood Municipal Building, Upper Shores Library in Lavallette, Little Egg Harbor Library; Ocean County Southern Resource Center in the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, Manchester Library and Toms River Library.

Voting hours at the 10 early voting locations are Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 pm., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Ocean County Clerk did not provide election comments by press time Thursday.

Early voting first began in New Jersey in 2021, as a mandate from the state. With the early voting state mandate came new technology, making the typical process a bit slower when voters go to a polling location, Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon told The Ocean Star.

“What we’re encouraging voters to do is bring their sample ballot because it speeds up the process. If you bring your sample ballot and you scan the barcode, when you go to check-in, it just doesn’t take as long,” she said.

Although bringing a sample ballot is not required, it is an option for voters to assist in speeding up and making for a smoother process at the booth.

For more information on Early Voting, election and voter information for Ocean County, visit oceancountyclerk.com/frmElectionServices or call 732-929-2018.