BRIELLE – The Brielle Police Department has asked the public to help identify two suspects wanted for setting a fire and damaging borough property in Brielle Park last night, Oct. 30.

The two suspects, who the police say are between the ages of 13 and 15, set a fire in Brielle Park in the area of the baseball field and batting cages at approximately 9:09 p.m.

Brielle police reported on their Facebook page that Suspect #1 appears to be wearing a black University of North Carolina sweatshirt, while Suspect #2 appears to be wearing black and white Adidas sneakers and a black and blue long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to reach out to the Brielle Police Department, by phone at 732-528-5050 or by email detective@briellepd.org. A “Tip Line” is also available online at briellepd.org. Tips can remain anonymous.

