SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Board of Education (BOE) met Monday and discussed the 2024 New Jersey Student Learning Assessment (NJSLA) scores, which showed a steady increase since last year and exceeded state-posted numbers.

All students grades three through eight took the NJSLA this past spring, and the school saw an overall increase in the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations in all three testing subjects, including English Language Arts (ELA), math and science.

English language arts saw an increase of 7.9 percent of students meeting expectations compared to 2023, and 20 percent of students this year exceeded expectations of the state standards.

Mathematics saw an 8 percent increase in students meeting expectations from 2023 to 2024, and almost 5 percent are exceeding expectations.

