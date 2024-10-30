BELMAR — The community is mourning the loss of a prominent resident, lawyer and lobbyist who was fatally struck by a truck in Nashville earlier this month.

Michael O’Connell, 58, was fatally struck at 1 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 while in a crosswalk at 12th Avenue at Broadway in Nashville, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The press release states that preliminary investigations showed the driver of a 2009 Dodge pick-up truck, Joey Nixon, 36, of Waverly, Tennessee, was attempting to turn left (outbound) onto Broadway from 12th Avenue South when he struck O’Connell, who was crossing Broadway with the walk light. Nixon had a green light but failed to yield, police said. O’Connell died at the scene.

According to witnesses, Nixon was spinning the pick-up’s tires and speeding prior to the collision, the release states. Nixon initially left the scene but returned a short time later, and did not show any indicators of impairment.

Nixon was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way, according to the press release. The case will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office at the conclusion of the investigation.

LIFE REMEMBERED

O’Connell had been employed by the Belmar law firm Pringle, Quinn, Anzano for more than two decades with partner Ken Pringle, who was also a previous mayor of the borough.

Pringle told The Coast Star that O’Connell, along with being an accomplished lawyer and lobbyist, was never seen without a smile on his face, always in “an absolutely constant state of being happy and upbeat…probably one of the most positive people I have ever met.”

“We’re not going to come across another person like him in a long time,” Pringle said.

According to his obituary, O’Connell was born in Jersey City and raised in Sparta, but spent most of his life in Belmar, “where he created a lasting impact on his community through his dedication to public service.” He graduated from the University of Notre Dame and earned his law degree from the Vermont Law School.

“He had an inherent goodness about him,” Pringle said. “He always went out of his way to be kind and thoughtful, whether it was to our staff here at the law firm or to his colleagues…he was just an exceptional person.”

“A devoted son, brother, uncle and godfather,” his obituary states, adding that he leaves behind his wife, Tara; his mother, Margaret (Kalinski) O’Connell; his brother, Jeff; his nephew, Patrick, and niece, Mary; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, godchildren and friends.

O’Connell also was a prominent member of his church community, serving on the parish council of St. Rose R.C. Church, and he was also a member of the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh, an Irish-American fraternal organization that engages in charitable efforts.

“He was always there when people needed them,” Pringle said. “I would guarantee that for every good act that we’ve heard about him, there’s probably dozens more that he did that we never heard about, he was just that kind of person.”

A COMMUNITY IN MOURNING

In the weeks since O’Connell’s death, various testaments to his impact on the community were made in his honor.

At the Oct. 22 borough council meeting, a moment of silence was held in memory of O’Connell, with some residents voicing the idea of a community project in his memory.

Local Belmar establishment Jacks by the Tracks took to Facebook to share condolences, sharing a photograph of a seat at the bar reserved for O’Connell for the weekend, adorned with flowers, a beer and a lit memorial candle.

“To our dearest friend, your place and memory here is eternal,” the post states. “You’ve impacted people more than you could ever imagine and this chair, this weekend, is just for you…Mike O’Connell, you’re irreplaceable and we will drink to you until we meet again.”

Tom Bracken, president and CEO of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, also took to Facebook to voice condolences.

“Michael was a beloved fixture in Trenton – and the rest of the state – known for his professionalism, affability and witty sense of humor…Michael will be missed and we extend our sympathies to his family, friends and work colleagues,” the post to the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce Facebook page reads.

According to his obituary, family and friends are invited to gather at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Route 35 at New Bedford Road in Wall on Friday, Nov. 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Church in Belmar.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Michael’s name to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. To offer condolences to the O’Connell family, visit obrienfuneralhome.com

