The Jersey Shore Chamber of Commerce hosted its fourth annual Jersey Shore Women’s Conference on Oct. 16 and 17 at The Shore Club in Spring Lake Heights. Speakers included Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Evelyn Mars (pictured above) and a conversation with Manasquan Bank executives Cathy Franzoni (pictured below, from left), Jim Vaccaro and Lisa Roettger.

The event Keynote Speaker was Nicole Perrone, (pictured below) of CrossCountry Mortgage. The Masters of Ceremonies were Tina Redwine, News 12 NJ and CT and Dara Brown, News 12 NJ. Kim Guadagno of the Mercy Center provided opening remarks. Some of the additional speakers during the two-day event included Dr. Valerie Barba, Corinne McCann Trainor of Fox Rothschild LLP, Danielle Wolowitz of Shore Business Solutions and Erica Calise of Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. Sponsors included Fox Rothschild LLP and Manasquan Bank as Platinum sponsors; Dr. Valerie Barba as a Silver sponsor; Acorn to Oak, Greenbaum Rowe Smith & Davis LLP and Kearny Bank as Bronze sponsors; Sharp and Shore Business Solutions served as Technology sponsors.