POINT PLEASANT — With Halloween just around the corner, Community Park was filled with screams and cheers on Oct. 17, as the annual Haunts in the Park returned to scare the pants off the residents of Point Pleasant Borough.

This haunted trail event has been going on for over 20 years, and has continued to grow and get more scary year after year. The evening starts out with a family-friendly trail, where there are no scares and just haunted and creepy-looking scenery.

The event kicked off at 6:30 p.m., when dozens of scare actors, most of which being employees of the borough and students, head into the nearby woods to scare the hundreds of people who are waiting for their turn to get spooked.

Sherri Silversmith, director of the recreation department, which runs this event, said there were many new and returning scares this year, with the “Chainsaw Maniac” returning after last year’s hiatus.

New this year was freakshow, featuring many clowns and oddities, such as a bearded lady. Plus, the butcher scene was significantly larger than last year, with more chopped up limbs and fake blood strewn about the woods.

She said, “Everybody looks forward to this. Everyone looks forward to a fun, family night out.” Silversmith credited and thanked all the staff and volunteers who helped make this evening a possibility by helping set up, scare and take down the decorations.

Many people braved the haunted trail that evening, such as council candidate William “Butch” Stevenson. He brought his wife and his youngest to the family-friendly trail earlier in the event. He said, “These events bring the community together. I love the fact they started doing this…I think it is good to bring the community together and the residents together to have a great time.”

Borough resident Stefan Byramji brought his youngest, Alan, to haunts. He told The Ocean Star, “The borough does such a great job every year. My son, who is 7, has an awesome time. It has gotten better the last couple times we have been here. It’s a great little community event.”

