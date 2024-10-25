POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Garden Club has revealed details for its annual bus trip to Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

The trip is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3, departing from Crystal Point Yacht Club at 12 p.m. On the way, participants will be treated to a late lunch at Buckley’s Tavern in Delaware before crossing the border and arriving in Pennsylvania at Longwood Gardens.

This Christmas season, it’s a riot of retro, a bevy of bright and nostalgic moments at every turn during “A Longwood Christmas” at Longwood Gardens. Guests will see trees draped in everything from shimmering tinsel to throwback baubles to childhood-favorite toys. The radiance of retro spills outdoors as more than half-a-million shimmering lights – including some surprises – adorn nearly 100 trees while singing Christmas carolers stroll the gardens and outdoor fire pits invite guests to gather in their warm glow.

The trip costs $135 per person and includes bus passenger fare and driver gratuity, three-course meal at Buckley’s Tavern and entrance fee to Longwood Gardens.

The bus will depart at noon from Crystal Point, arrive at Buckley’s Tavern by 2 p.m., arriving at the gardens by 4 p.m. and expected to return home by 9 p.m.

Payment should be mailed to the Point Pleasant Garden Club c/o Christine Martin, 1009 Ocean Road, Point Pleasant, NJ 08742, and any questions can be sent to: Christine.PPGC@gmail.com or she can be reached at: 732-915-0599.

Payments are due by Nov. 3 and are first-paid, first-reserved. The club asks to include with the check: Name and number of guests, phone number, email and meal option (meatloaf, lasagna, fish and chips, chicken pot pie, Greek salad with chicken or Greek salad with salmon).

In the event of low sales, the club may cancel the trip and provide a full refund.

