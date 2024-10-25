LAVALLETTE — Officials announced at the Monday, Oct. 21 council meeting that the borough has completed the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs’ (DCA) Best Practices Inventory checklist.

The checklist, which is 87 items long, is intended by the DCA to standardize municipalities’ practices in numerous subject areas, some of the broadest being affordable housing, budget, financial administration, lead remediation and transparency.

Borough Administrator John O. Bennett explained that receiving a clean checklist allows for municipalities to receive state aid unimpeded.

“These best practices are put out by the Department of Community Affairs every year, and every municipality has to respond to it,” said Bennett. “Based on your responses, if you are meeting the necessary percentage of what they consider to be best practices, then your state aid — which we don’t really have a whole lot of — doesn’t get impeded.”

“Our goal is always to at least get the green light in saying that we met the best practices,” he said. “And this year, we, again, met the requisite number by several, and we have ensured that we are once again a municipality that met the best practices as set by the state of New Jersey.”

“So we don’t have to make any further changes this year?” asked Mayor Walter LaCicero.

“No,” Bennett said.

