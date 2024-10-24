FREEHOLD – A Wall Township man was arrested and criminally charged in connection with an armed robbery of a Bank of America on Tuesday, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Thursday.

Jeffrey L. Kniffin, 50, was charged with one count of first-degree armed robbery, one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and one count of fourth-degree possession of hollow point bullets.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, at approximately 3:24 p.m., officers from the Wall Township Police Department were dispatched to a Bank of America branch located on State Highway 35 for a reported robbery. Upon arrival, law enforcement officials learned that a man wearing a mask, glasses, ball cap, black hoodie and gloves had entered the bank, brandished a firearm and stole a large amount of cash, in excess of $5,000, prior to fleeing the scene.

An off-duty Wall Township police officer was driving in the vicinity of the bank when he learned of the robbery. As the officer proceeded towards the location, he observed a male matching the description of the suspect riding a bicycle. The officer followed the suspect, later identified as Kniffin, to the front of Kniffin’s residence on M

Street, where he would ultimately be apprehended.

Kniffin was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI), where he is currently being held pending his first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Luciano of the Major Crimes Bureau. Information regarding Kniffin’s legal representation was not immediately available.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Officer’s press release states, “Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.”