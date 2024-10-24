SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The Spring Lake Heights Council met Monday and discussed the upcoming Fall Fest and established a Halloween curfew.

Fall Festival

The Fall Festival will include about 50 vendors providing food and other items for purchase along with various fall activities, happening this Friday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Joseph E. Robertson Park.

Councilwoman Sara King previewed the event, which will include a scarecrow-decorating contest, firepits available for use, and much more for families in the community. Halloween movie presentations are planned for each night at 7 p.m., with the original “Beetlejuice” and “Hotel Transylvania” following on Saturday. Families can also decide to camp overnight at the park if they choose.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake Heights stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.





