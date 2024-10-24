TOMS RIVER — Dennis Hubert, 42, of Brick Township, was charged with possession of child pornography, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer on Oct. 24.

This investigation was the result of a referral from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The task force received a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual was sending/receiving images of child pornography from the internet.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit identified an IP address associated with a Brick Township residence as the location from which the individual was accessing images of child pornography from the internet.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the individual was identified as Hubert.

On Oct. 24, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations and Brick Township Police Department, executed a court-authorized search warrant on Hubert’s residence.

An initial forensic examination of Hubert’s electronic devices led to the discovery of several items of child pornography. Hubert was taken into custody at his residence; he was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

