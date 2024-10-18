POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Kiwanis Club will be hosting a Blessing Bag donation drive and packing event.

The Kiwanis Club is collecting supplies for blessing bags that will go to local people in need. Donations can be dropped off at Starbucks at, 2150 Route 35 in Brook 35 Plaza in Sea Girt and the Brielle Library, 610 South St.

Items being collected are: gallon-sized Ziploc bags, travel-sized: lotion, shampoo, toothpaste, body wash and soap; snack bars or bags, 8 oz. water bottles, men’s crew socks, deodorant, disposable razors and adult toothbrushes.

The bags will be packed at the Pointsgiving event on Nov. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Community Park in Point Pleasant.

Kristen Fischer, president of the Kiwanis Club, said the club had packed blessing bags last year with a group known as The Blessing Bag Brigade. That group has disbanded, but some people in the organization are still continuing to offer blessing bag outreach for shelters and people in need, mostly in southern Monmouth County.

“We love the hands-on aspect where you make this assembly line and go down to stuff this gallon Ziploc bag,” said Fischer. “We love this project because anyone from any age can help. Our kids love it and the need never really stops. The need continues to grow, especially when you see the more numbers of homelessness in Ocean County and southern Monmouth. Our own communities are being affected. You just never know how a small thing might mean literally the world to somebody.”

If residents cannot get to these two locations, they may drop off the events at Pointsgiving.

