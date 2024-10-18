TOMS RIVER — The former treasurer of Point Pleasant Beach Fire Co. 2, Salvatore Umek, 46, was sentenced to five years in state prison on Oct. 11, after being found guilty of stealing more than $100,000 from the company, according to a release from Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Umek will serve five years at New Jersey State Prison in Trenton “as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to theft, relative to his former position as treasurer for the Point Pleasant Beach Fire Co. 2.” According to the prosecutor, during his tenure as the company’s treasurer, Umek unlawfully transferred fire company funds to himself to pay off personal debt.

“An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office (OCPO) Economic Crime Squad and Point Pleasant Beach Police Department revealed that between February 2019 and November 2021, Umek — in his capacity as treasurer for the fire company — unlawfully transferred funds from the organization’s bank account to pay off personal credit card debt in the amount of approximately $100,000,” the prosecutor’s office said. “Umek also transferred a sum of money directly into his personal bank account, and utilized the funds for his own benefit.”

State Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan sentenced Umek, also ordering him to pay $107,517 in restitution.

Umek surrendered to the Point Pleasant Beach police on July 12, 2023, following a joint investigation by the OCPO’s Economic Crime Squad and the Point Beach Police Department. He was then processed and served with the theft charge via a summons. He pled guilty to the charge on June 10 of this year.

