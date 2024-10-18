POINT PLEASANT — In one of the largest turn-outs yet, Point Pleasant Borough celebrated the community on Oct. 12 for the annual Fall Fireworks Festival.

The unusually warm weather was more akin to summer, which caused the thousands of borough residents to head to Riverfront Park from 5 to 9 p.m. as much camaraderie was to be had on the beautiful fall evening.

Food and craft vendors, children’s entertainment, live music from Brue Crew and a beer garden for adults were among the many festivities offered to residents. The wine and beer garden was hosted by the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce and the Jersey Shore Restaurant Group.

Originally intended as a celebration of Point Pleasant Borough’s centennial, the festival proved so successful that the current administration has made it an annual event.

This year, music and activities were sponsored by Jersey Mike’s Subs. Other sponsors for the event included Dunkin’ Donuts, Barton Brothers, Manasquan Bank, Sabosik Associates, PBA 158 and Mueller’s Bakery.

The mayor thanked all the sponsors for providing all the funding for the “incredible evening.”

The Point Pleasant fire departments, police departments, first aid squads and Department of Public Works (DPW) were among many borough agencies, such as the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), that were on hand to ensure a safe and clean environment.

”It was a delightful evening showing business support for our town above normal,” the mayor said. “To have a special event like this people can enjoy at no cost is pretty spectacular.”

