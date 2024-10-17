Lakewood’s premier music venue, The Strand, will once again be converted into one of the Shore’s most happening haunts this Halloweekend, when The Wag returns for its third Halloween Spectacular.

At this year’s Spectacular, guests can be prepared for a line-up of classic Halloween-esque songs, comedy and even some original tunes, said Brian Ostering, one of the co-founders of The Wag alongside wife Alicia Van Sant. He told Night & Day his impetus behind hosting a family-friendly Halloween show.

“We wanted to do this because, honestly, there aren’t that many Halloween shows going on,” he said. “I think people would really enjoy doing something — a family-friendly event — around the holidays. We’ve put together a really fun show that encompasses all Halloween-themed music along with skits and comedy and dancing; we make it a fun thing for people of all ages.”

“We’re doing five or six original songs this show that are Halloween-themed,” Ostering said. “Songs that kind of fit with the vibe of the night. We have a song called ‘She’s a Devil,’ for example. But, then, we also do the songs you might expect at a Halloween show; ‘Thriller,’ ‘The Monster Mash,’ ‘Ghostbusters.’ There are a bunch of surprises.”

The Wag has a well-honed pop sensibility, influenced by mid-’60s rock, with a deep catalog of up-tempo originals. The band also is known for its Beatles tribute shows.

The Wag’s usual line-up consists of Ostering on vocals and bass, Van Sant on vocals and keyboards, drummer Joshua Van Ness and guitarist Don Lee; for this show, The Wag will also be joined by saxophonist Ralph Capasso. However, Ostering said, a few other surprises are rumored to be joining The Wag on stage this year; including, perhaps, a special guest in a striped suit.

“We have a couple special guests, actually,” he said. “There might be someone from the Ghostbusters there, Michael Myers might drop by.”

He made sure to emphasize that, although a few horror movie references might make an appearance, the show is intended to be a family-friendly night of fun.

“I think our band really attracts family-friendly crowds,” said Ostering. “I like to create shows that are funny for everyone. In fact, the way we have the show geared is that it’s never really too scary, but we save the scarier things for near the end of the show.”

The music and spooky-themed fun doesn’t stop at The Wag and its audience, however; even The Strand itself is in on the haunting, with a bar area themed after the Overlook Hotel from Kubrick’s horror classic, “The Shining.”

Ostering explained how he and Van Sant met at Richard Stockton College of New Jersey (now Stockton University), becoming bandmates and, eventually, marrying.

“Alicia and I both met in college and we were both really interested in music,” he said. “She played keyboard and I played bass guitar, and we both sang. And we decided, ‘Let’s put a band together.’ Twenty-six years later, we’re still going strong.”

This year’s show will include a costume contest, as well — for children and for adults, with gift baskets to be given to the winners.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the fun begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at The Strand Theater, 400 Clifton Ave., Lakewood. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased online at etix.com/ticket/p/41442373. Discounted tickets are available for kids under 18 and seniors 65 and older.