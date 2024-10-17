NEW JERSEY — When it comes to things that go bump in the night this Halloween season, New Jersey is the place to be, with fun and frights for all being featured throughout the state – particularly in Jackson, where Six Flags Great Adventure’s Fright Fest Extreme offers a slew of haunted activities for all to enjoy.

Despite a shaky start to the Halloween season, as some attractions for the park’s Fright Fest original Sept. 13 debut saw delayed openings, patrons are now able to enjoy an array of spooky-themed activities, including nine haunted houses, five scare zones and four “monstertainment” shows, as well as classic haunted mazes with various themes.

In the Scare Zone, dozens of haunted actors dressed as demons, zombies, witches, clowns and more wander the courtyard looking for patrons to scare, all in the name of good seasonal fun. Areas of scares from the shadows include The Bloody Fountain, Curse of Blackbeard’s Bounty, CarnEvil, Demon District and Exile Canyon.

This year’s event also features new haunted houses, such as “Stranger Things,” “The Conjuring,” “SAW: Legacy of Terror,” “Army of the Dead,” “Texas Chainsaw” and more (While a “Haunted Attraction Pass” is required to enter the haunted houses, certain admission tickets and season passes include haunted house access).

“Monstertainment” is also featured at Fright Fest Extreme, including “Unleashed” at the Showcase Theatre, “Blade Drummers” at Adventure Alley by Bumper Cars and “Freak Show” at Boardwalk in front of Twister, as well as “Dead Man’s Party,” where visitors can celebrate 25 years and enjoy a 15-minute dance performance with Dr. Fright’s explosive and iconic song-and-dance bash.

Rides are also available for added thrills throughout the night, with the late-night ambience adding to rides’ and coasters’ trills.

KIDS’ BOO FEST

For younger participants also looking for a bit of seasonal fun without the scares, Six Flags Great Adventure also offers the Kids Boo Fest, which “features family friendly trick-or-treating, unique fall festivities, fun character photo opportunities and delicious treats,” according to its website.

The website states that kids can trick-or-treat through the new kid-friendly haunted house and collect “fang-tastic sweets” from Boo and Friends.

In addition to the kid-friendly attractions and rides, families can also spend time enjoying special daytime performances as well.

Boo Fest takes place most weekends throughout the season, from late September until November.

PARK INFORMATION

Fright Fest Extreme operates most Thursday through Sunday evenings at Six Flags Great Adventure.

According to its website, “We show No Mercy after 6 p.m.” That is the “awakening” hour for zombies and ghouls, when families with little kids might want to beat a hasty retreat.

Single-day admission tickets for Fright Fest Extreme start at $80 and can be purchased online. All guests aged 15 or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone aged 21 and older to be admitted to, or remain in, the park after 5 p.m. There is no park re-entry during Fright Fest Extreme.

According to the establishment, attractions may be too intense for guests 13 and under. No costumes are permitted for guests over 12 years of age. Strobe lights, mist, fog and UV lighting will be used throughout the park during the event and confined spaces are also present.

More information about Fright Fest Extreme can be found online at sixflags.com/greatadventure.