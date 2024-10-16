The fifth annual Spring Lake Witches’ Paddle for a Cause, hosted annually by the Business Improvement District (BID), saw a grand turn-out of Halloween-themed paddlers and onlookers joining in on a fun-filled morning on Saturday, Oct. 11, raising more than $6,000 for adults with developmental disabilities.

From 10 a.m. to noon, 137 attendees adorned in witches’ costumes hit the Spring Lake in support of Belmar and Asbury Park-based Blue Dot: Social & Community Wellness, a community-based program providing services to adults with developmental disabilities.

“This year was absolutely fabulous,” said Spring Lake Business Improvement District Executive Director Dawn McDonough.

The tradition began as a lark six years ago, when McDonough and her friend Kerry Tice asked friends to join them on the lake, mimicking a Witches’ Paddle in Germany that McDonough had seen on Facebook. When onlookers gathered, McDonough said she thought, “Oh my gosh, let me see if I can get the BID to sponsor this, and maybe we can turn it into a fundraiser.”

The fundraiser began with 13 participants, and has grown to see hundreds from throughout the state. This year, witches from Pennsylvania also paddled.

McDonough said that it has raised funds for a number of county-based organizations including The Ashley Lauren Foundation, Interfaith Neighbors, and Monmouth County Child Advocacy, but this is the BID’s first time having Blue Dot as its beneficiary.

“We always choose a Monmouth County organization,” McDonough said. “Blue Dot Community was selected this year because their Executive Director (Founder) Chrissy D’Amico is a young lady born and raised here in Spring Lake. What they’re doing is just fascinating…it’s a wonderful organization.”

Each paddler paid $30 to participate in the day’s event, with all proceeds going to Blue Dot.

