BRICK TOWNSHIP — Jessica Napolitano, 37, of Brick Township, was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, burglary and criminal mischief in connection with events that occurred in Berkeley Township in the early hours of Oct. 15, according to a release by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Berkeley Township Police Chief Kevin Santucci.

On Oct. 15, at approximately 4:20 a.m., officers from the Berkeley Township Police Department responded to The Corner Store on Ocean Gate Drive for a report of a robbery.

An investigation by responding officers revealed that a female had entered the store, brandished a knife at the cashier, and demanded money and cigarettes. The store staff turned over cash and cigarettes to the suspect, who then fled the scene.

Continuing investigation revealed that just prior to the incident at The Corner Store, a female threw a rock through the front window of the Dollar General Store on Atlantic City Boulevard and entered the store in an attempt to gain access to cigarettes. She left the store after her efforts were unsuccessful, and headed to The Corner Store.

Officers were able to identify Napolitano as the individual responsible for both incidents.

She was thereafter located in Lakewood Township, and taken into custody without incident.

Napolitano was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where she is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

