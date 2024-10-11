MANALAPAN –The Wall football team was anxious to get back on the field and make amends for its only loss of the season.

The Crimson Knights took the field on Thursday against Manalapan with determination and purpose and set the tone with an impressive defensive effort in a 7-6 win over the Braves.

The victory improved Wall’s record to 5-1 on the season. The Crimson Knights were coming off a bye week following a loss to Holmdel.

Wall made sure a second quarter touchdown run by Mason Adam would be enough in a physical battle with the Braves.

The Wall defense, led by Justin Davis, Matteo Massotti, Dylan Cohen, Wyatt Capro and Pat Freud was in the Manalapan backfield the entire game and limited the Braves running game to one big play all game which set up a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

Tony Credle blocked the Braves extra point attempt which kept Wall in the lead.

Manalapan got the ball back with just under two minutes left in regulation, but two sacks by the Crimson Knights pushed Manalapan backwards and ensured the Wall victory.

The Crimson Knights will play Howell next Friday at Wall.