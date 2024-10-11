POINT PLEASANT — The Pizza on Earth ministry at The Church St. Martha is dedicated to supplying a prepared meal at no cost to neighbors in need.

The Pizza on Earth ministry is held at St. Martha’s every second and last Sunday of each month. The ministry will provide up to two large pizzas from a local restaurant that are available for pickup in the church lobby. There, the volunteers will hand out the pizzas to all individuals who registered ahead of time.

The deadline for registration is the Wednesday prior to pizza pickup day, and there is no delivery available. To receive pizzas, call to register at 732-295-3630 ext. 46 and leave a message with a first name, last initial, phone number and number of pizzas being requested. Pickup will be between 1:30 and 2 p.m.

Michelle Ignozza, from the Pizza on Earth ministry, told The Ocean Star, “Pizza on Earth provides free pizza to our neighbors in need. The food pantry provides groceries to families, but we wanted to do something different. At St. Martha’s, we want to support our community and provide a hot meal that people can simply pick up and enjoy with their family. We also support a local business that supplies the pizzas. Our Pizza on Earth ministry is all about serving others.”

