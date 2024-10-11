BAY HEAD — Shore Saves, a non-profit animal rescue organization based in Monmouth County, will host a spooktacular fundraising event at the Grenville next week.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m., residents are invited to The Grenville Hotel & Restaurant, 345 Main Ave., for a Halloween-themed celebration and dinner. Costumes are optional.

All proceeds from the event will go to helping rescue dogs from shelters all across New Jersey.

Tickets cost $100 each and include: three-course dinner, beer and wine, eligibility for gift card giveaways, music and games.

Tickets can be bought in several different ways. Residents can email shoresaves@gmail.com with the number of people in the party and their names. Tickets can be paid for via Venmo: @shoresaves; Paypal: Shore Saves; or checks, which can be mailed to PO Box 7, Farmingdale, NJ 07727.

“We host a lot of events throughout the year. This upcoming one at the Grenville, the owners have been supporters of us,” said Sarah Fine, board member and treasurer of Shore Save, adding that the dinner “is a nice time to gather some of our supporters together for the dogs.”

Some adoptable furry friends will be on site, so attendees are asked to not bring any of their own pets to this event.

