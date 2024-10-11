POINT PLEASANT — Point Paws will be hosting the Black Cat Spooktacular gift auction at the Moose Lodge later this month.

Point Paws is a nonprofit located in Point Pleasant dedicated to providing aid and homes to cats.

This event will take place on Friday, Oct, 18 at the Moose Lodge, 706 River Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with calling for the gift baskets starting promptly at 7 p.m.

Reservations cost $30 per person and include one sheet of gift auction tickets. Additional gift auction tickets can be purchased the night of the event.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own snacks and soft drinks, but any alcoholic beverages must be purchased at the Moose Lodge. This event is for adults only but is open to the whole community.

For tickets and more information, residents are encouraged to call Patti Ascolese at 732-232-6634 or McIntyre at 732-779-8650. Residents can also Venmo to @Point-Paws or make checks payable to “Point Paws.”

This is an excerpt of the print article.

