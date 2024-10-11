POINT PLEASANT — The College Board announced that Point Pleasant Borough High School has been named to the 2024 Advanced Placement (AP) Program School Honor Roll, earning Bronze distinction.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening access. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit and maximizing college readiness.

AP courses allow students to tackle college-level work while still in high school. By taking AP exams, students can earn college credit and placement. Point Pleasant Borough High School had 45% of seniors take at least one AP Exam during high school, and 4% of seniors take five or more AP exams.

Point Pleasant Borough High School offered 18 courses during the 2023-2024 school year, with a total of 31 classes taught by 18 teachers.

“We continue to see an increasing number of students gaining exposure to college-level classes while in high school,” Principal Kurt Karcich said. “These experiences will ensure they are well-prepared for the rigors of higher education. I could not be more proud of our students for challenging themselves and taking advantage of our diverse offerings of AP classes.”

Last school year, 57 students received academic distinctions from The College Board for their exceptional performance on multiple AP exams. Of those students, 30 are AP Scholars (received scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams), 14 are AP Scholars with Honor (received an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams) and 13 are AP Scholars with Distinction (received an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams).

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.