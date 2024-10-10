BRIELLE — Salon Kokopelli Brielle will be hosting a #MadelynStrong Cut-A-Thon to raise money for a toddler in her fight against leukemia, on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the salon at 201 Union Ave.

Madelyn’s mother, Katie Lynn Stafford, worked for Salon Kokopelli for 15 years before leaving to have children.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to Madelyn’s family.

Stafford’s daughter Madelyn was recently diagnosed with leukemia around her second birthday, and according to the salon, could use support during this difficult time.

Mary Ball, owner of Salon Kokopelli, said, “Giving back to people is so important. We always try to give back to our community, but then when it’s one of your own that really could use your help, it’s a pretty easy breezy thing to do.”

The event will feature $35 haircuts made by appointment for women, men and children, a 50/50 gift basket raffle and a bake sale.

To schedule a haircut during the event, call 732-223-2600.

