LAKE COMO — Belmar borough recently hosted the inaugural Belmar Cornhole Tournament at Bar Anticipation on Sunday, Oct. 6, to raise funds for the girls softball field improvements at 13th Avenue and Main Street.

At this past weekend’s event, in the sands at the back of Bar Anticipation, approximately 75 patrons registered for two-person teams or came to enjoy the tournament as observers.

According to Belmar Councilwoman Caitlin Donovan, who is spearheading the softball field improvement project, more than $20,000 has been raised for the softball field improvements so far from sponsorships, resident donations and participants in the cornhole fundraiser.

This current total also does not include a promised matching pledge for the total amount raised from an anonymous resident up to $50,000. Councilwoman Donovan was happily surprised by the pledge. “It just turned the entire week around,” she said.

Thanks to the donation of cornhole boards from The Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh, approximately 22 teams went head-to-head in a bracket-style tournament for the grand prize of four Giants tickets and a trophy. The winners of the first Belmar Cornhole Tournament were Kevin Fallon and Ricky Yennella of Red Bank.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.