TOMS RIVER — Charles Maulbeck, 51, of Toms River, was charged with aggravated arson in connection with a fire that occurred in Brick Township on Sept. 13, 2024, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced via a press release on Oct. 8.

On Sept. 13, while on routine patrol, Brick Township Police Officers observed smoke and heavy fire coming from a residence on Falkenberg Road.

During fire suppression efforts, three firefighters were injured. One of the firefighters declined medical attention at the scene, and two others were treated at a local medical facility and released, according to Billhimer’s release.

According to the release, a thorough and extensive investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau and Brick Township Bureau of Fire Safety, revealed that the fire originated in the north side of the split basement; the cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary by an unknown person or persons utilizing an open flame to available combustibles.

Continuing investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Squad and Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau, identified Maulbeck as the individual responsible for setting the fire.

On Oct. 7, Maulbeck was served with the charge on a complaint in the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged on an unrelated matter.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.