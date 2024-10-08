TOMS RIVER — Christopher Budelman, 37, of Brick Township, pled guilty to two counts of sexual assault in connection with incidents that occurred in June of 2022, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer in a release on Oct. 8.

The plea was before Judge Kenneth T. Palmer. According to the release, at the time of his sentencing, the State will be seeking a term of seven years in New Jersey State Prison as to each count.

Budelman would also be subject to the terms of Megan’s Law, Nicole’s Law – which permanently prohibits him from having any contact with his victims, and Parole Supervision for Life. The sentences are to run concurrently.

The investigation was the result of a referral from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The ICAC Task Force detected that an individual was uploading images of child pornography to the internet using the Kik Messenger App.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit identified a Kik Messenger user with a Verizon Wireless account as the individual uploading the images of child pornography; that individual was ultimately identified as Budelman.

On Sept. 27, 2022, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security-Investigations Unit, New Jersey State Police K-9 Unit and Brick Township Police Department, executed a court-authorized search warrant on Budelman’s residence in Brick Township.

As a result, detectives seized multiple electronic devices, including a desktop computer with a hard drive containing images of child pornography.

Detectives subsequently learned that Budelman was out of the country; as such, he was charged on a warrant and his name was entered into the National Crime Information Center Database.

On Oct. 4, 2022, Budelman was taken into custody by Officers from the United States Department of Homeland Security-Investigations Unit at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

Budelman was extradited to Ocean County, lodged in the Ocean County Jail, and subsequently released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.

A full forensic examination of the electronic devices seized by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit – as result of the execution of the Sept. 27, 2022 search warrant – revealed that Budelman had enticed two minors – one in Colorado and one in Ohio – to engage in sexually explicit conduct while he engaged in acts of sexual self-gratification.

Budelman recorded and saved those video chats on his computer. As a consequence, on Dec. 20, 2022, Budelman was additionally charged with aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of manufacturing child pornography, distributing child pornography, criminal sexual contact and possession of child pornography.

On Dec. 20, 2022, Budelman surrendered himself to Brick Township Police Headquarters; he was transported to the Ocean County Jail where he has been lodged since that date.

