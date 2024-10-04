POINT PLEASANT — Lola Demarco, ninth grader, and Erin McGuire, ninth grader, are two Girl Scouts who have worked with the Point Pleasant Garden Club to install a rain barrel at municipal hall.

Lola and Erin are both working on their Silver awards to ascend to the next rank in the scouts. Together, they came up with the idea of a rain barrel to help benefit the nearby Pollinator Point and the other smaller planters and gardens located around both municipal hall and Community Park.

“We wanted to do the rain barrel because we wanted to do a project that would help the community. I have a rain barrel at my house, so we knew how it worked and wanted to do more on it,” said Lola.

The barrel, which is used as a water conservation tool, was acquired from the Brick Reservoir, and painted with acrylic paint, then sprayed with a sealant to prevent the paint from being washed away.

The brightly colored barrel now sits at municipal hall, on a pair of painted cinder blocks, for the Garden Club to use in watering nearby plants.

This whole project took them about a month to complete, with the planning and assembly.

Initially, Lola said she and Erin tried to do the project at the elementary schools, but due to some scheduling conflicts, it didn’t work out.

“We decided to do it here where it is more public and more people can see it,” said Erin.

“Projects like this are important because they show off the hard work and can help everyone out,” said Lola.

Erin added, “Smaller projects like these help build up to the larger ones. You’ve got to start somewhere.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

