MANASQUAN — Proposed New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) flood reforms may have a significant impact on Manasquan and neighboring shore communities. The new proposed rule, titled Protecting Against Climate Threats (NJ PACT) Resilient Environments and Landscapes (REAL), would alter flood zones and create new requirements that would impact residents across the Jersey Shore.

Manasquan Mayor Mike Mangan told The Coast Star, “I think this is a very bad way to deal with a very real problem.”

The proposed reforms would expand areas regulated as flood zones, require flood insurance, implement an additional elevation requirement to existing standards, add stricter standards for new construction and substantial improvements, according to a notice from the Borough of Manasquan detailing the impacts of the REAL reforms on the town. The notice is expected to be sent to residents in the coming weeks, according to Mayor Mangan.

Looking at the proposed REAL reform, Mayor Mangan told The Coast Star, “It’s incredibly wide-reaching, way too broad in scope and it lacks any kind of attempt to innovate and use the best technology that we have available today to solve this problem. It strikes me as a 1980s solution to a 2024 problem.”

The proposed adjustment in regulations and reformation of the state’s current flood zone standards are based on a 2019 study from the New Jersey Science and Technical Advisory Panel (STAP) report on sea level rising.

The regulation proposal states the STAP report found, “That there is a 50% probability that sea level rise in New Jersey will exceed 3.3 feet and a 17% probability that sea level rise in New Jersey will exceed 5.1 feet by the year 2100 using a moderate emissions scenario.”

Mayor Mangan told The Coast Star, “Rising sea levels is a very real thing, I want to make that clear. I understand the reality of the world we’re living in, but there are ways to solve these problems that don’t impact economic activity, tourism, home values and all kinds of other things and in reality, in the long run, prove to be far cheaper for everyone.”

Mayor Mangan cited a federal proposal from “a long time ago” to put a flood gate at the Manasquan Inlet, that he said would have prevented a significant amount of damage from Superstorm Sandy. He called the flood gate a “much more cost effective way to solve a very real problem.”

The reforms would “expand the regulated flood zone by over 30% in Manasquan,” due to a 5-foot increase in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) flood elevation standards. The increase in flood elevation standards would result in the expansion of the special flood hazard area that would increase the number of regulated buildings in Manasquan, according to the notice.

According to the notice, more than 500 additional homes and businesses in Manasquan that are currently outside the flood zone would be included with the expansion of the FEMA flood elevation standards.

In Manasquan, the new NJDEP regulations would impact residents on the following streets; Main, Morris, Marcellus, Virginia, Curtis, Pearce, Parker, Euclid, Warren, Cedar, McClellan, Farragut, Minerva, Colby, Wyckoff, Fletcher, McLean, Lake, Cowart, Stockton Lake and Taylor (SR-71).

The aforementioned homes that currently lie outside of the flood zone would be subjected to flood insurance and increased elevation requirements. The proposed regulations would establish a new Climate Adjusted Flood Elevation (CAFE) level that would require new and elevated buildings in the flood zone to be 5 feet higher than current requirements, according to the notice.

“For example, a typical homeowner who is elevating their home 6 feet under the current regulations will now have to elevate an additional 5 feet higher, or 11 feet total under the new regulations,” the notice states.

The proposed regulations would install a new “inundation risk zone.” A new regulatory zone in coastal areas and along the tidal waters would add 5 feet to the mean “higher high water line elevation” the notice states.

Projects within the proposed inundation risk zone involving new residential developments, critical buildings or substantial improvements to existing structures will need to meet “stringent risk assessment criteria, including an alternatives analysis designed to discourage construction in high-risk areas.”

“I think there is going to be a lot of discussion and hopefully pushback from all of the towns affected by this proposal. Bear in mind, it’s not just towns that front on the ocean, we’re talking about towns that front on rivers as well,” Mayor Mangan told The Coast Star. “Flood zones cover a decent portion of the state and I think that this kind of approach from Trenton unfortunately has become something I’ve come to expect from them because there are better ways to deal with coastal mitigation than to put the responsibility on the people who are affected by it.”

Staunchly opposing the proposed REAL reform, Mayor Mangan described a flood gate as a more practical solution to the problem of sea level rising.

“I wish that the state and the federal government would take the time to invest their energy and their money in those types of solutions so that the very areas that people want to live the most, like Manasquan, are preserved and it would give much more protection to the borough in the long run by doing something like that as opposed to just telling people to raise their houses by five feet,” Mayor Mangan said.

Mayor Mangan also mentioned the burden the new REAL reform would have on local governments, as well as other potential ramifications for towns affected.

“It would be a burden on local zoning and planning boards because by necessity if the state is requiring the structures to be five feet higher, the designs are going to have to change and that may not necessarily mean height increases but that would result in smaller houses and there are a whole number of side effects from a change like that… every town affected would essentially have to take a new look at their zoning laws with this change specifically,” he said.

The Manasquan Borough Council will further discuss the proposed REAL reforms and the impact on the town at the next council meeting on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Manasquan Borough Hall.

NJ PACT REAL

According to the NJDEP website, the NJ PACT REAL rule would make New Jersey “the first state to modernize land-resource protection regulations to address the current and future impacts of a changing climate.”

The proposed REAL reforms are based on “the best available and New Jersey-specific climate science to update New Jersey’s existing flood hazard, stormwater, coastal zone and freshwater wetland regulations statewide while also improving water quality, flood protections and addressing issues of particular concern to overburdened communities,” the website states.

According to the proposed rule details, the key elements of the proposed reforms include the creation of an inundation risk zone, the adjustment of tidal flood hazard areas, alignment with the National Flood Insurance Program’s minimum standards, enhancement of water quality and reduction of flooding and the improvement of the DEP permitting process, according to the release.

The three public hearing sessions occurred in September, however the 90-day written public comment period surrounding the proposed regulations can still be submitted to the NJDEP up until Nov. 3.

More information on the REAL regulations can be found online, dep.nj.gov/njreal

