October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a good time to learn more about breast cancer, its prevention, symptoms and treatment.

“One-in-eight women in the U.S. develop breast cancer, most commonly in their 40s through 50s, but it can develop at earlier, and later stages of life,” said Roshani Patel, M.D., FACS, medical director of Breast Surgery, Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

What are the early, possible signs of a breast cancer diagnosis? Is it more than just a lump or series of lumps?

“What I tell patients is if you notice any focal pain that is not going away or if you notice any lump that’s new and is growing — please get it checked out,” Dr. Patel said. “Sometimes it’s just a little bit of a dimple in the skin or nipple retraction, some patients will note fluid that’s leaking from the nipple as well and if it’s continuous and not due to pressure of the nipple, they should always get that checked out.”

What about men, if they feel that something is off or they’re experiencing a symptom or symptoms of breast cancer?

“Men should speak up,” Dr. Patel said. “About 1 in 1,000 men, on average, are diagnosed with breast cancer, so men should get checked out, especially if there’s a family history.

What happens after screening?

“If we find something on a screening exam, we will biopsy, usually using a tiny needle, the area is numbed up first, we’ll biopsy a sample of the area,” Dr. Patel said. “The reason it’s important for early detection is that our treatment strategies are no longer one-size-fits-all. What we’re finding is that a lot of times, if patients have a cancer that is detected early, it requires less treatment and that means there’s going to be less cost to the patient and there’s going to be less treatment side effects.”

What are the different types of treatments for breast cancer?

“Surgically, if the cancer is caught early, we can perform a lumpectomy, which is just removing the cancer and leaving healthy breast tissue,” Dr. Patel said. “I like to give the example of an egg with the yolk being the cancer and the white is healthy breast tissue, so we like to remove that and have a good margin of healthy tissue around it. If it’s small enough, we can create incisions and remove a smaller amount of breast tissue without causing any cosmetic change for the patient.”

Dr. Patel said that another option, depending on where the cancer is located, is a mastectomy. “Sometimes we’re removing the breast if the patient has a larger volume of cancer in their breast, sometimes we have to consider a mastectomy and reconstruction,” Dr. Patel said. There is another treatment used, depending on the progression of cancer. “The other issue is the lymph nodes, these are kidney bean shaped structures under the arm. We have them all over the body, it’s part of the body’s defense system, they typically fight off infection,” Dr. Patel said. “Unfortunately, this can be the first site where cancer can spread, as a result at times we have to remove a larger number of those. If the cancer is caught early, we may only have to remove a few of them.”

“If somebody is having a lumpectomy, we offer radiation therapy. That does not cause hair to fall out or nausea, it’s kind of like sitting in a tanning bed for five minutes but a little bit more intense, and the radiation beams are targeted just toward the area where the cancer is,” Dr. Patel said. “Sometimes we provide radiation therapy to someone who has had a mastectomy, if it’s a very advanced cancer, because the goal is to prevent the cancer from coming back.”

There are certain medications offered as treatment as well to people with breast cancer. “Medications are what scare people the most. A lot of times people will come in and say ‘do I need chemotherapy?’ and that’s not necessarily the case. Chemotherapy is what can cause hair to fall out, some of the nausea and vomiting that we see, which people are concerned about, but those side effects usually resolve rather quickly,” Dr. Patel said.

If someone is diagnosed with breast cancer, what should they do from a diet and exercise standpoint?

“I recommend that my patients exercise 150 minutes a week, moderate exercise, it can be as simple as walking 30-minutes a day or finding some type of activity that they enjoy doing, for 30-minutes a day,” Dr. Patel said. “Moderate means that you’re out of breath but you can still carry on a conversation. 75-minutes a week is the other option but that’s with intense exercise, maybe running or using an elliptical machine, where you’re out of breath but you can’t really carry a conversation. Especially important for post menopausal women is strength training, we recommend that 1-2 times a week. I also recommend stretching to prevent injury.”

From a diet standpoint, it’s important to eat healthy foods. “There are a lot of studies that look at eating a low-fat diet and didn’t really find any benefit and what we’re finding is eating a heart healthy diet is just as important for patients to prevent cancer, in addition to improving outcomes in patients who have cancer,” Dr. Patel said. “A balanced diet is 25-percent grains, 25-percent protein, 35-percent vegetables and 15-percent fruit. Women should minimize added sugars – if I add a teaspoon of sugar to a bowl of fruit, that added sugar is one teaspoon, so we have to read food labels carefully. Avoid artificial sweeteners and minimize saturated fats.”

What are some things people can do to prevent or lower the risk of getting breast cancer?

“Healthy lifestyle, healthy diet, not smoking, etc… are important, but it is also important to know family history, and I think people should talk to their primary care doctors and discuss their concerns. Sometimes, primary care doctors refer patients to a breast specialist or someone who specializes in cancer genetics — meaning they have a strong family history — so it’s recommended that they see someone who’s a specialist.”

With more than ten years experience as a board-certified breast surgical oncologist, Dr. Patel specializes in breast-sparing surgery with lumpectomy, and partners with her plastic surgery colleagues to offer oncoplastic approaches for her cancer patients. She also provides leading-edge surgical care for modified radical, skin-sparing and nipple-sparing mastectomies and sentinel lymph node biopsies. Dr. Patel encourages patients and survivors to support their overall health through holistic, lifestyle-focused approaches, including nutritious diet, mindfulness and exercise. She has office locations in HOPE Tower at Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Jackson, N.J. She is fluent in English and Gujarati. To make an appointment, call 732-263-7960.