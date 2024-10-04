BRICK TOWNSHIP — Marciano Sanchez, 40, a fugitive from justice relative to an attempted murder that occurred in Brick Township on Nov. 29, 2010, was captured by the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit and New York/New Jersey United States Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force, in New York City on Oct. 2.

The announcement was made by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.

Sanchez, whose last known address was Queens, New York, had been on New Jersey’s Most Wanted list, is currently lodged in Riker’s Correctional Facility, pending extradition to Ocean County.

On Nov. 29, 2010, officers from the Brick Township Police Department responded to the Community First Aid Building on Mantoloking Road for a report of a gunshot victim. Responding Officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the face. The victim was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of his injuries and subsequently released, according to the Prosecutor’s Office’s press release.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Brick Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, determined that Sanchez was responsible for shooting the victim.

On Dec. 21, 2010, Sanchez was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. A warrant for Sanchez’s arrest was issued on that date, and his name was entered in the National Crime Information Center database.

In the press release, Prosecutor Billhimer said, “After nearly 14 years, Marciano Sanchez has, at long last, been captured and will be returned to Ocean County to face justice. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is extremely grateful for the efforts of our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners for their unwavering pursuit of this individual, and for all the work they do – day in and out – to keep our communities safe.”

“The apprehension of one of New Jersey’s Most Wanted is a powerful reminder of the unwavering determination and cooperation between law enforcement agencies,” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “By removing this dangerous criminal from our streets, we send a clear and decisive message: no matter how long it takes or how far they run, we will find and bring to justice those who threaten the safety of our communities. Protecting the people of New Jersey remains our highest priority, and we will continue to leverage every resource to ensure fugitives are held accountable.”

“Today, justice prevails. The arrest of Marciano Sanchez is a testament to the dedication and tireless efforts of the U.S. Marshal NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force and our New Jersey State Police counterparts. Proving once again that no one is beyond the reach of law,” said U.S. Marshal Juan Mattos Jr., U.S. Marshal for the District of New Jersey.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.