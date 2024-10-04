The annual Fall Fireworks Festival is scheduled to take place at Riverfront Park on Saturday, Oct. 12.

From 5 to 9 p.m. residents can stop by the park to participate and enjoy a slew of games, vendors and activities to celebrate Point Pleasant. The event will culminate at 8 p.m. with the launching of fireworks off the shoreline of the park.

The rain date for this event will be Sunday, Oct. 13, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Food and craft vendors, children’s entertainment, live music and a beer garden for adults are just some of the many festivities offered to residents at this annual fall event. The wine and beer garden will be hosted by the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce and the Jersey Shore Restaurant Group.

This year, the event is sponsored by Jersey Mike’s Subs.

The Point Pleasant fire departments, police departments, first aid squads and Department of Public Works [DPW] will all be on hand to ensure a safe and clean environment.

“I am thrilled that once again our business community has stepped forward to sponsor this fantastic multigenerational event. Along with our named platinum sponsors we have Barton Bros, Dunkin Donuts, Manasquan Savings Bank, Mueller’s Bakery, Sabosik Associates and our very own PBA 158 as additional supporters,” said Mayor Robert Sabosik.

