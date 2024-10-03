WALL TOWNSHIP — A joint letter, among other activities, from mayors whose towns are affected by the Atlantic Shores South Project was sent to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU), Wall Township Administrator Jeff Bertrand announced at the township committee’s meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The letter was addressed directly to NJBPU Secretary Sherri Golden — as well as various NJBPU executives, such as President Christine Guhl-Sadovy — and opposes the cost and feasibility of the project that runs to the Larrabee Substation, in Howell. The project would include a 40-mile-long cable export corridor carrying a minimum of 5,720 megawatts.

The cables are proposed to run underground in Sea Girt, Howell, Manasquan and Wall Township. Signatures endorsing the opposition of the bid process include Wall Mayor Kevin Orender, Sea Girt Mayor Donald Fetzer, Manasquan’s Mayor Mike Mangan and Howell Mayor Theresa Berger.

The letter says, “Our communities are along the likely route of the PBI (pre-built infrastructure) and we and our residents have grave concerns regarding the safety and health hazards or routing up to 6400 (megawatts) of high voltage cables through our neighborhoods, not to mention the disruption and interference with municipal and public activities will cause during construction and operation.”

It continues, “In view of these uncertainties regarding the need for and timing of the PBI project, we call upon the board to indefinitely defer any award of contracts for this work until the economic, safety, environmental and other issues are resolved and can clearly support moving forward.”

