LAKE COMO — In an executive session at the end of the Oct. 1 council meeting, the borough mayor and council passed a resolution authorizing a settlement agreement regarding the lake fountain lawsuit, with an agreement to limit daily hours of operations from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to the resolution, the plaintiffs of the lawsuit, JNG Land, LLC, NJG Land, LLC, Steven Giacona, Gina Giacona, Justin Giacona and Kerry Flannagan, brought action to the Superior Court of New Jersey against the Borough seeking damages claiming that the noise of the fountain installed in the lake “created a nuisance.”

“Plaintiffs have agreed to dismiss their complaint against the borough with prejudice and the borough has agreed to limit the daily operation hours of the fountain from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.,” the resolution states.

The resolution states that on May 1, Judge David F. Dauman denied the plaintiff’s request for preliminary relief and on Sept. 23, a judicially-mandated settlement conference was held before the Judge Mara Zazzali-Hogan whereas “the parties, including Borough representatives, agreed to resolve the action amicably without further litigation subject to the approval of the borough council.”

The lawsuit was previously discussed by Borough Attorney Marguerite Schaffer at the April 16 council meeting, where she said that the borough was being sued by residents who have property of the lake claiming that the fountain in Lake Como was “a nuisance.”

The fountain was installed in 2022 to provide movement in the lake, allowing more oxygen into the water and suppressing bacterial growth that can harm the air or water, as well as to decrease the smell of algae from the lake.

The resolution states that the borough council “authorizes and directs the township attorney, as well as the mayor and borough clerk, to execute any and all necessary documents, and agrees to limit the daily operation hours of the fountain.”

