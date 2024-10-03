TRENTON — A newly introduced New Jersey State Assembly bill would ban municipalities from requiring beach badges for surfers and fishermen to access the beach below mean high-tide line.

Bill A4816, introduced on Sept. 19 and sponsored by Assemblywoman Margie Donlon (D-Monmouth), would “prohibit a municipality from requiring a municipal beach tag or similar admission pass for access to the wet sandy beach below the mean high tide line, for a surfer or a fisherman for the exclusive purpose of surfing or fishing.”

According to the bill, “Notwithstanding the provisions of any law, or rule or regulation adopted pursuant thereto, to the contrary, a municipality shall not require a municipal beach tag or similar admission pass for access to the wet sandy beach below the mean high tide line, for a surfer or a fisherman for the exclusive purpose of surfing or fishing.”

A longtime surfer on the Jersey Shore, Assemblywoman Donlon told The Coast Star that the bill was introduced as a means to clarify the public trust doctrine, which was signed into law in 2019 by Gov. Phil Murphy and establishes that the state’s tidal waters and adjacent shorelines belong to the public to be used for navigation, commerce and recreation.

“Surfers and fisherpeople have always believed and lived out that they can access the ocean without requiring a beach badge, but apparently municipality to municipality that law is applied differently, and that was pretty clear after what happened in Belmar a few months ago,” she said. “It was interesting to me (that) the application was not consistent of that law, so I wanted to make it pretty clear and hopefully consistent across all municipalities,” she said.

The bill comes in the wake of a controversial arrest of a surfer on Belmar beach in August, which was recorded by an observer, posted to Facebook and shared widely. The surfer, identified as Liam Mahoney, 28, of Junction City, California, is shown being restrained on Belmar beach by two special officers of the police department before one officer, Class II Special Officer Ryan Braswell, puts his arm around Mahoney’s neck and brings him to the sand to cuff and arrest him.

Mahoney was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, both disorderly persons offenses, as well as obstruction of justice, a petty disorderly persons offense, according to an Aug. 21 press release from the police department. He was also cited under the beach badge-required ordinance.

An Aug. 22 press release and body camera footage, issued by Police Chief Tina Scott two days after the incident, stated that the arrest was not for Mahoney’s lack of a beach badge, but rather because Mahoney interfered with the officer’s investigation of the situation.

“To be clear, Mr. Mahoney was not arrested for not having a beach badge,” the release stated. “He was arrested because he obstructed the officer’s investigation by refusing to give his identification or pedigree information. Mr. Mahoney was also advised he was not free to leave and continued to walk away during this encounter.”

In the released body camera footage, Mahoney is seen to be approached by officers asking for a beach badge, to which Mahoney responds, “I don’t need one.”

When Mahoney attempts to step away, Braswell can be heard saying, “You’re not free to leave. You are (being detained), and if you take another step you will be arrested, I promise you, I promise you.”

Mahoney asks, “Because I’m surfing?” to which Braswell responds, “Yes.”

An official statement from the borough council on Aug. 27 stated, “We want to emphasize this arrest was an isolated incident involving someone who refused to provide identification or comply with an officer’s lawful instructions. That being said, a thorough review of the circumstances of the arrest is being conducted in accordance with applicable guidelines from the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General (OAG).”

On Tuesday, Chief Scott confirmed for The Coast Star that Braswell has remained an employee of the Belmar Police Department since the incident.

“What was clear from that incident was there was miscommunication and lack of clarity, so the goal of this bill is to provide that going forward,” Assemblywoman Donlon said.

This is an excerpt of the print article.

