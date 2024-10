Ulla Lillimor Persson (89) was born in beautiful Rattvik, Sweden on March 30, 1935. She was welcomed home by her heavenly family on Monday, September 30th, 2024, at Mira Vie in Tinton Falls, surrounded by her grandsons Joseph and Ty, her Son-in-law Kevin, with her daughter Melanie holding her hand.



Ulla lived in Sweden