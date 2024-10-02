James J. McLaughlin of Spring Lake, NJ, peacefully passed from this life on October 1st surrounded by the light and love of his 10 children. He was 93 years old.



Jim was born to Raymond McLaughlin & Elizabeth née Jones in Jersey City, NJ, in 1931. He attended St. Michael’s High School where he met the love of his life, Josephine O’Neill whom he married and spent 71 years with until Josephine’s passing in 2021. Together, they raised 10 children: Kathleen Lutz (Harry Lutz), James B. McLaughlin (Gail W. McLaughlin), Christine Vie Brock (John C. Vie Brock), Cecelia McLaughlin, Patrick McLaughlin (Debbie McLaughlin), Elizabeth McLaughlin Corbett (Michael Corbett), Mary McLaughlin Wilford (Burke Wilford), Kevin McLaughlin (Jill McLaughlin), John McLaughlin (Kelly McLaughlin), and David McLaughlin. Jim fervently supported his children in all their varied endeavors and through their many adventures.



At St. Michael’s High School, Jim was an awarded track athlete running the Penn relays and in meets at Madison Square Garden. After high school, he was recruited to run for the NY Athletic Club. He loved talking to the runners in the family and bonding over shared experiences.



Jim and Josephine lived in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin for 6 years. However, family and New Jersey called, and the McLaughlins moved back and bought their first home in Spring Lake in 1963 where they have lived for the past 60 years. Jim found his calling as an entrepreneur with the establishment of a recreational vehicle dealership. This later evolved into Jim becoming a consumer trade show producer which allowed him to support his family for over 45 years.



Jim lived his life with enthusiasm, great energy, and was an avid people person. The happiest time for Jim was having a house full of family where he would tell stories of his adventures and offer support and mentorship to his children, grandchildren & great grandchildren. He was a loving husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle. He adored his 27 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.



A love for the outdoors led Jim and Jo to embark upon many cross country camping trips through the U.S. with their young children. After accompanying his youngest son, David, on many Boy Scout trips to the Adirondacks, Jim became an avid hiker and climber. Jim joined his 5 sons on an expedition to climb Mt. Rainier. Jim and Josephine enjoyed their tours of Europe and Asia, but his favorite trip was their annual month-long stay in Barbados with Josephine, friends, and many family members who often joined.

‘Pop Pop’ could often be found on the phone with his grandchildren discussing their future plans, rowing in his garage, road biking to Asbury Park, and during the summer, swimming at the South End pool. One of his rituals was driving to the Manasquan Inlet to sit on Nanny and Poppy’s bench.



Jim had a way of making each and every person feel special and loved. He touched people from many walks of life with his genuine interest in their stories, passions, and careers. His strength, determination, and love for his family will be fondly remembered.



Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, October 6th from 2:00-6:00 pm at O’Brien Funeral Home in Wall. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 7th at 10:00 am at St. Catharine’s Church in Spring Lake. For more information or to send condolences please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome. com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s memory can be made to St. Catharine’s School in Spring Lake.