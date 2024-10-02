Hackensack, NJ – October 1, 2024 – On the first day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC) is pleased to announce the opening of its new Center for Surgical Breast Care. This state-of-the-art facility offers a comprehensive range of surgical services for patients with breast cancer and other breast conditions.

The Center for Surgical Breast Care is led by a team of highly experienced and board-certified breast oncology and reconstructive surgeons. The surgeons are experts in all aspects of breast surgery, including minimally invasive techniques, oncoplastic surgery, and all forms of breast reconstruction.

“We are excited to open the Center for Surgical Breast Care and offer our patients the most advanced and compassionate care available,” said Dr. Christopher M. McGreevy, M.D. FACS, Associate Chief of Breast Surgery, Hackensack University Medical Center. “Our team is committed to providing patients with personalized care that meets their individual needs incorporating the most advanced surgical and reconstructive techniques for the best oncologic and cosmetic outcomes.”

The center offers a wide range of services, including:

Breast surgical services: Lumpectomy, mastectomy, sentinel lymph node biopsy, and axillary lymph node dissection

Oncoplastic surgery: A specialized type of surgery that combines cancer removal with reconstructive techniques to improve cosmetic outcomes

Minimally invasive surgery: Techniques that use smaller incisions and result in less pain and scarring such as wireless localization techniques for breast conservation and targeted axillary surgery reducing lymphedema risk postoperatively.

Nipple sparing mastectomy is also an option that offers the best natural cosmetic outcomes for patients choosing or requiring mastectomy.

Reconstructive surgery for our breast cancer patients including implant reconstruction, autologous tissue reconstruction, nipple reconstruction, lymphatic surgical procedures to decrease lymphedema rates and symptoms, and breast symmetry procedures.

Multidisciplinary care: The center works closely with other specialists, such as medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, and radiologists, to provide patients with a comprehensive treatment plan

“As we enter Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hackensack University Medical Center is proud to unveil our new Center for Surgical Breast Care,” said Howard M. Ross, M.D., Chair of Surgery/Surgeon-in-Chief of Hackensack University Medical Center. This state-of-the-art facility represents our unwavering commitment to providing the most advanced and compassionate care to patients facing this disease.”

The Center brings together a multidisciplinary team of experts, including surgeons, oncologists, radiologists, and nurses, all dedicated to offering personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs. With access to the latest technology and innovative surgical techniques, we are confident that this center will become a beacon of hope for women in our community and beyond.

“Reconstructive surgery is not just about rebuilding a breast, it’s about holistically supporting our breast cancer patients ,” explained Richard Winters, M.D., chair of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center. “The teams at the Center for Surgical Breast Care help patients move forward, not just with a body that feels complete, but with a spirit that is empowered.”

The Center for Surgical Breast Care is located in Suite 912 at 20 Prospect Avenue, Hackensack, NJ 07601 . To schedule an appointment, please call 551-996-8778 or click here.