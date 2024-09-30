WALL TOWNSHIP — A Long Branch woman has been criminally charged with using her former employer’s company-issued business credit card to purchase a wide variety of items for her own personal use, totaling more than $80,000 in value, a release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) said.

Nadine Hurd, 37, was charged on Sept. 30 with second-degree theft by unlawful taking.

A joint investigation involving an MCPO detective and the Wall Township Police Department revealed such crime which took place over the course of slightly more than five years, from 2018 into 2023, according to the press release.

The investigation featured an analysis of financial records showing that while working as the customer service and inventory manager for a Wall-based manufacturing company, which was undisclosed, Hurd used her company credit card to purchase personal items from more than 50 different retailers; the items included clothing, jewelry, patio furniture, garden supplies and a complete home kitchen remodel, including new appliances.

Hurd turned herself in on Friday, Sept. 27 and was released on a summons, pending future proceedings in Monmouth County Superior Court.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Kristen Anastos of the MCPO Financial Crimes and Special Prosecutions Unit. Hurd is represented by William Wachowski, Esq., of The Law Offices of Jonathan F. Marshall, based in Freehold.

