BAY HEAD — A pole fire on Route 35 and Bridge Avenue has caused several businesses and homes within the area to be without power.

On the morning of Friday, Sept. 27, a telephone pole caught fire. Bay Head Police Chief William Hoffman said, “The pole just lit up, and has now lit up again for the third time.”

Bay Head Fire Company was called out to the scene on three separate occasions, as the pole continues to catch fire after being extinguished.

Jersey Central Power and Verizon are on the scene to repair the pole and restore power to the area. The pole belongs to Verizon, and Chief Hoffman said they will be putting a new pole in.

“Jersey Central is going to have to attach all their stuff. Power is going to be out for quite a while,” said the chief.

He could not comment on the extent of the damages, what started the fire or when power would come back on. He did say Jersey Central was attempting to reroute some nearby power lines to get power back to the area as soon as possible.

The fire started on the “very top” of the pole, according to the chief. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Route 35 and Bridge Avenue in the area are currently closed as fire teams, police, Jersey Central and Verizon are working in the area.

This story is still developing. More details to follow.

